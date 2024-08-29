KUTX, KVRX and Texas Standard Poll Party

Location: Hole in the Wall Time: 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Free Event

Barely half of Texas’ voting-age population turned out for the 2020 presidential election. And the story’s worse for young voters. What can we do about it?

Join KUTX, KVRX and the Texas Standard for a poll party, Thursday September 12 at Hole in the Wall. We’ll talk with Texas Standard about issues important to young voters, and making sure your vote counts. Plus KUTX and KVRX DJs will spin some tunes, and Headcount will be on hand to answer questions about registering to vote.

Admission is free. 18 + event.

5:00 P.M. Mingle and enjoy music from KUTX’s Taylor Wallace

6:00 P.M.: Texas Standard’s Wells Dunbar moderates a panel with Texas Monthly’s Alex Samuels and The Texas Newsroom’s Lauren McGaughy

7:00 P.M.: Mingle and enjoy music from KVRX’s DJ John F. Spinnedy

Come for the Poll Party, but stay for the live music curated by Hole in The Wall!*

9:00 P.M. Daisy Dullboy

10:00 P.M. Petra Von Kant

11:00 P.M. Rusty Dusty

* The Poll Party is free, but a $10 cover begins at 8:00 P.M. to support the bands.

